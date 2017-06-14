Fresh off a heartbreaking loss in the Stanley Cup Final, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher will need some time to decide whether or not he wants to continue playing professional hockey.

The 37-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after coming off a two-year, $8.8 million contract.

"Honestly, right now, I haven't really even gotten to that place as far as [if] I want to separate myself from the game," Fisher told NHL.com on Tuesday. "The biggest factor is prayer, to be honest, and figuring out what is next, what God wants and trying to figure that out. That's the biggest factor really.

"I love playing the game. I love being around the guys. That, to me, is more important than a Cup. This year was the best year I've had as far as fun and being around just a great group of guys, a city that came together. There's so many positives. It's pretty cool."

The Canadian scored 18 goals and added 24 assists over 72 games with the Preds in 2016-17, his seventh year with the club. He added four helpers over 20 playoff games as Nashville lost in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final.

This was Fisher's second career loss in the Cup final, falling to the Anaheim Ducks as a member of the Ottawa Senators in 2007.

"Everyone wants to win in this game, no one probably more than me," Fisher said. "But there's other things. At the end of the day, this is a game. It's an important part of my life, but it's not everything and there's other decisions and other people that are involved, so we'll take those into account. For me, it's faith, family and then hockey. So we'll see where that fits in because, like I said, I love being part of this group. I had a blast."

Drafted by Ottawa 44th overall in 1998, Fisher has scored 276 goals and 309 assists over 1088 career games with the Senators and Predators. He has 51 points over 134 playoff games.

Last week, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger discussed his thoughts on Fisher's chances of playing next season.