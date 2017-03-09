The Tampa Bay Lightning lost centres Vladislav Namestnikov, Tyler Johnson and Cedric Paquette to injuries in their 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild Thursday night.

Namestnikov and Johnson both sustained lower-body injuries in the second period, while Paquette left favouring his left leg in the third period.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he had no injury updates after the game, but added, "it doesn't sound encouraging on any of them."

Cooper says nobody should jump to conclusions though. Says will await medical reports to know more. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 10, 2017

Namestnikov left the ice clutching his left knee in pain after getting tangled with Zach Parise.

Then, Johnson received help from teammates to get off the ice after being hit along the boards by Nino Niederreiter.

In the third period, Paquette needed help getting off the ice after being tied up in a scrum in front of the net.

Paquette's injury left Brayden Point as the Lightning's only healthy centre left in the game for the remaining six minutes.

Johnson registered an assist earlier in the second period. He owns 19 goals and 44 points in 64 games this season, including Thursday's game.

"It's never fun to see and watch guys in pain and being carried off like that," Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman said after the game.

Namestnikov, 24, has scored nine goals and added 15 assists in 61 games this season.

Paquette, 23, owns four goals and 10 points in 57 games this season.