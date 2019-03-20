AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 84 players who have qualified for the 83rd Masters, to be played from April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club. (players listed in only one category):

Masters champions (lifetime exemption): Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods, Ian Woosnam.

U.S. Open champions (last five years): Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka.

British Open champions (last five years): Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson.

PGA champions (last five years): Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker.

Players Championship Winners (last three years): Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson.

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up: Viktor Hovland, Devon Bling.

British Amateur champion: Jovan Rebula.

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion: Kevin O'Connell.

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion: Takumi Kanaya.

Latin America Amateur champion: Alvaro Ortiz.

Top 12 players and ties from 2018 Masters: Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith.

Top four players and ties from 2018 U.S. Open: Tommy Fleetwood.

Top four players and ties from 2018 British Open: Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele.

Top four players and ties from 2018 PGA Championship: Stewart Cink.

Winners of PGA Tour events that award full FedEx Cup points since the 2018 Masters: Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III, Michael Kim, Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Na, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Tway, Aaron Wise.

Players from the 2018 Tour Championship: Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Billy Horschel, Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley, Gary Woodland.

Top 50 players from the final 2018 world ranking: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Lucas Bjerregaard, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Haotong Li, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace.

Top 50 players from world ranking published a week before the 2019 Masters: N/A

Special foreign invitations: Shugo Imahira.



Masters Champions not playing: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Fuzzy Zoeller.

