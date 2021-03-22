AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 88 players who have qualified for the 85th Masters, to be played from April 8-11 at Augusta National Golf Club. (players listed in only one category):

Masters champions (lifetime exemption): Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Trevor Immelman, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods (injured), Ian Woosnam.

(2)U.S. Open champions (last five years): Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland.

(3)British Open champions (last five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson.

(4)PGA champions (last five years): Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker.

(5)Players Championship Winners (last three years): Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson.

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up: Tyler Strafaci, Charles Osborne.

(8)British Amateur champion: Joe Long.

(11)U.S. Mid-Amateur champion: N/A

(9)Asia-Pacific Amateur champion: N/A

(10)Latin America Amateur champion: N/A

(12)Top 12 players and ties from 2020 Masters: Corey Conners, Dylan Frittelli, Sungjae Im, C.T. Pan, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith.

(13)Top four players and ties from 2020 U.S. Open: Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Wolff.

(14)Top four players and ties from 2020 British Open: N/A

(15)Top four players and ties from 2020 PGA Championship: Paul Casey, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler.

(16)Winners of PGA Tour events that award full FedEx Cup points from April 9, 2020 through the 2021 Masters: Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Stewart Cink, Brian Gay, Jim Herman, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Matt Jones, Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird, Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz, Xander Schauffele, Robert Streb, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson.

(17)Players from the 2020 Tour Championship: Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastian Munoz, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd.

(18)Top 50 players from the final 2020 world ranking: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Victor Perez, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Matt Wallace, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger,

(19)Top 50 players from world ranking published prior to the 2021 Masters: TBD

Special foreign invitations: None



Masters Champions not playing: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Fuzzy Zoeller.

- Canadians listed in BOLD