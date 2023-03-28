2023 Masters Invitees

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 89 players who have qualified for the 87th Masters, to be played from April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club. (players listed in only one category):

Masters champions (lifetime exemption): Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods.

U.S. Open champions (last five years): Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland.

The Open champions (last five years): Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith.

PGA champions (last five years): Justin Thomas.

Players Championship Winners (last three years): N/A.

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (one-year exemption): N/A.

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up: Sam Bennett, Ben Carr.

British Amateur champion: Aldrich Potgieter.

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion: Matthew McClean.

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion: Harrison Crowe.

Latin America Amateur champion: Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira.

Top 12 players and ties from 2022 Masters: Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris.

Top four players and ties from 2022 U.S. Open: N/A.

Top four players and ties from 2022 Open Championship: Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young.

Top four players and ties from 2022 PGA Championship: Mito Pereira.

Winners of PGA Tour events that award full FedEx Cup points from April 11, 2022 through the 2023 Masters: Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Adam Svensson.

Players from the 2022 Tour Championship: Talor Gooch, Brian Harman, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann, Scott Stallings, Sepp Straka, Sahith Theegala.

Top 50 players from the final 2022 world ranking: Abraham Ancer, Ryan Fox, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Adrian Meronk, Kevin Na, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise.

Top 50 players from world ranking published the week prior to the 2023 Masters: Jason Day, Harris English, Min Woo Lee, Keith Mitchell.

Special invitations: Kazuki Higa, Gordon Sargent.



Masters Champions not playing: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller.

- Canadians listed in BOLD