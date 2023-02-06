A.J. Green is hanging up his cleats.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver announced his retirement on Monday after 11 NFL seasons.

"I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short," Green wrote on Instagram. "Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed...Love y’all! The next chapter begins..."

Green, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. Green did not play in 2019 with an ankle injury.

In 15 games in 2022, Green hauled in 24 receptions for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Originally taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Green recorded seven 1,000-yards-plus receiving seasons in his nine years with the Bengals, including a 1,426-yard season in 2013.

Twice Green was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2012 and 2013.

The Summerville, SC native finishes his NFL career with 10,514 yards receiving, the 44th-most all-time, on 727 receptions with 70 TDs.