After appearing at the end of All Out, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will make his long-awaited return to Dynamite on Wednesday night from Buffalo. Plus, hometown boy Daniel Garcia takes on Wheeler YUTA for the ROH Pure Championship and Best Friends meet Death Triangle in trios action. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

ROH Pure Championship match: Wheeler YUTA (c) (w/ William Regal) vs. "Red Death" Daniel Garcia - In front of friends and family in his hometown of Buffalo, Daniel Garcia will once again attempt to wrest the ROH Pure Championship away from Wheeler YUTA. YUTA has held the title since defeating Josh Woods at Supercard of Honor XV in April and previously retained his title against Garcia at Death Before Dishonor XVIII in July. But the landscape has changed for Garcia since then. On the July 27 edition of Dynamite, Garcia defeated his idol "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. While he fell to Danielson in the best-two-out-of-three falls rematch last month, he managed to earn Danielson's respect. Unfortunately, that might have come at the expense of his standing in the Jericho Appreciation Society. Twice Garcia laid hands on Jericho and even though he since apologized, he was absent from the post-match celebration at All Out when Jericho defeated Danielson, clearly unimpressed with Jericho's decision to utilize a low blow. As punishment for not showing up for the celebration, Jericho told Garcia that the JAS would not be accompanying him to ringside on Wednesday night for his title match. Will that lack of support weigh on him as he attempts to dethrone YUTA and win his first AEW title in front of his hometown crowd?

--

Trios match: Best Friends ("Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor (w/ Danhausen) vs. Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion "The Bastard" PAC, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - PAC successfully retained his AEW All-Atlantic Championship on Sunday night by defeating the returning Kip Sabian at All Out. At the conclusion of the match, he was approached by Orange Cassidy who signaled his intent for a title shot. PAC responded by completely blowing him off and walking out of the ring. Cassidy and "The Bastard" are certainly no strangers to one another. At Double or Nothing 2021, the duo met in a hard-hitting three-way match against then AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with "The Cleaner" retaining his title. In singles matches, PAC is 1-0-1 against Cassidy, but before they can meet for a third time, there is the matter of a trios match between PAC's Death Triangle and Cassidy's Best Friends. Both teams entered the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, but neither was successful with Death Triangle falling to the United Empire (Will Ospreay, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) and Best Friends losing to runners-up "Hangman" Adam Page and the Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver). What is interesting about this match, though, is that Best Friends didn't seem to be on the same page during their loss to Page, Reynolds and Silver on last week's Rampage with Cassidy dejectedly walking out on his teammates following the loss. The question is, can they get back on the same page to deal with the challenge of Death Triangle?

--

PLUS:

- After a nearly three-month absence, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has returned to AEW and has a World Championship match contract in his hand. There's probably a whole lot on MJF's mind right now, so what does he have in store for AEW?