Four women will compete for a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Plus, Bandido and the Lucha Bros. meet Big Bill, Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page in a trios match and Powerhouse Hobbs is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Four-way match for an AEW Women's World Championship match: Dr. Britt Baker, DMD vs. "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Skye Blue - Toni Storm regained the AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing when she defeated Jamie Hayter and on Friday night, she will discover her opponent for her first defence of her second reign as champion on this upcoming Wednesday night's Dynamite. Four women, including two former champions, will face off in a four-way match for that opportunity. Britt Baker, a former champion and somebody who has been feuding with Storm and the rest of the Outcasts (Saraya and Ruby Soho) for months would love nothing more than to take the title back from Storm and avenge her friend Hayter. But that could be easier said than done. Nyla Rose is no stranger to Baker. A former AEW Women's World Champion in her own right, Rose has taken on Baker on eight previous occasions. In singles matches, Rose has a 2-1 edge over Baker. While Mercedes Martinez has never held the AEW Women's World Championship, she is a former ROH Women's World Champion, a two-time Shimmer Champion and has earned titles all over North America over her career. With all of Baker, Rose and Martinez having championship pedigree, Skye Blue appears to be the biggest underdog of the four. The youngest woman in the match at 23, Blue is looking for the biggest win of her AEW career, thus far. In a four-way match, any of the four women can pin or submit any of the other three competitors to pick up the victory. Who will earn a shot at Toni Storm and her AEW Women's World Championship?

--

ROH World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) and Bandido vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page, "Big Bill" Morrissey and Lee Moriarty - Things are not going well for Ethan Page right now. The Stoney Creek, Ont. native's contract now belongs to Matt Hardy after he and the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) lost to the team of Hardy, Jeff Hardy and FTW Champion Hook at Double or Nothing. Humiliated, Page returns to trios action on Friday when he teams up with former Firm stablemates Lee Moriarty and Big Bill to face off with Bandido, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. The match marks the first time that Page and Bandido share a ring since the former defeated the latter in the semi-final of last fall's AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Lucha Bros. and Bandido are teaming as a trio for the second time in two weeks and hope Friday's match goes better than their debut outing did on the May 31 Dynamite when they fell to the Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler YUTA). Now working regularly as a tag team, a win here for Morrissey and Moriarty could springboard them towards a shot at the Lucha Bros.'s championships. While the skill level of all those involved suggests a competitive match in is on the cards, the question will be where is Page's head at? If Page decides to wallow in his current predicament, rather than focus at the task at hand, his team could be in for a long night and somebody will end their evening staring up at the arena lights. Which of these two teams will pick up a victory?

--

The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn vs. The Spanish Announce Project (Angelico, Luther and Serpentico) - Following Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn's loss to the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) at Double or Nothing in an AEW World Trios Championship match, Billy Gunn made it clear why he believes his team lost - he was the weak link. As Daddy Ass blamed himself for the loss and urged on Caster and Bowens to once again go after the AEW World Tag Team Championships, the Acclaimed wouldn't hear it. They told Gunn not to blame himself and vowed to soldier on as a trio and work their way back to title contention. That journey begins on Friday night when they take on the Spanish Announce Project of Angelico, Luther and Serpentico. Since forming late last year, the SAP has lost more matches than they've won, but that doesn't mean they can't test Caster, Bowens and Gunn and a win in a match against former title contenders might be enough to position themselves in the title picture going forward. Can SAP spring an upset or will Gunn and the Acclaimed start their road back to a title shot?

--

PLUS:

- Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ QT Marshall, Harley Cameron and Aaron Solo) is in action

- We will hear from "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Karen Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt