A 20-man Royal Rampage match will decide a new contender for the TNT Championship. Plus, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are in trios action and Kris Statlander defends her TBS Championship.

Royal Rampage match: "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett vs. Jay Lethal vs. "Big Bill" Morrissey vs. Swerve Strickland vs. ROH World Six-Man Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage vs. ROH World Six-Man Champion Bishop Kaun vs. ROH World Six-Man Champion Toa Liona vs. Jake Hager vs. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page vs. Matt Sydal vs. Matt Hardy vs. "Brother Zay" Isiah Kassidy vs. Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Komander vs. Minoru Suzuki - Friday night's Royal Rampage match is not your standard battle royal. The 20-man contest will take place in two rings side by side, set up in the same way they were during Wednesday night's Blood & Guts match (minus the cage). Outside of the two rings, standard over-the-top-rope battle royal rules apply. This will be the second ever Royal Rampage following last year's edition that saw Brody King win and earn an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley in which he was ultimately unsuccessful. There will be a prize on the line on Friday night, as well. The winner of the 2023 Royal Rampage will earn a shot at the TNT Championship, currently held by Luchasaurus, at the All Out pay-per-view. The only former TNT Champion in the match is Darby Allin. Already a two-time champion, Allin would love nothing more to make it three. Which of these men will outlast 19 others?

Trios match: The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn vs. QTV (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Johnny TV) (w/ Harley Cameron) - On Collision on Saturday night, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn get another shot at the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) and their AEW World Trios Championships, but they have one prior engagement to deal with before that can go down. The three men will step into the ring with QTV's QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Johnny TV. The group has been a thorn in the side of The Acclaimed and Gunn as of late with Harley Cameron taking quite the interest in Bowens despite the, uh, obvious complications there. The last thing they need, though, is to be bogged down by Marshall and his crew ahead of a title match. At the same time, they can't afford to look past a trio that includes Johnny TV (aka John Hennigan), who is a former AAA Mega Champion, Impact World Champion, ECW World Champion and three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. A loss on Friday night could derail all momentum heading into Saturday's title match. Can Caster, Bowens and Gunn stay hot or will they stumble ahead of Collision?

TBS Championship match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. "The Problem" Marina Shafir (w/ "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose) - Since her return from injury in May, Kris Statlander has been unstoppable. Defeating the previously undefeated Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship in her return match, Statlander has rolled over every opponent in front of her. She has successfully defended her title six times, including Lady Frost on her last time out on the June 29 edition of Collision. Her opponent on Friday night is one who she has met before. Statlander defeated Shafir on the Dec. 14 edition of AEW Dark. Obviously, much has changed in the 18 months since. For Shafir, the match will mark her third shot at the TBS Championship, having previously fallen short on two occasions against Cargill. Will Statlander keep rolling or will the third time be the charm for Shafir?