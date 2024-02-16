The Bang Bang Scissor Gang is in 12-man tag action. Plus, Sammy Guevara meets Jeff Hardy and Anna Jay takes on Queen Aminata. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at the special time of 7pm et/4pm pt streaming on TSN+.

12-man tag-team match: The Bang Bang Bang Scissor Gang ("Switchblade" Jay White, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, "Platinum" Max Caster, "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver), Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett) - For the first time since their improbable formation several weeks ago, the Bang Bang Scissor Gang will be in action together as all of Jay White, the Gunns, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn take on the Dark Order, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett and the monstrous Satnam Singh. Despite the newfound detente between the holders of the AEW World Trios Championships and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships, many are curious to see just how well these six men can work together. This won't be the first time that some of these men have aligned together and the last time it happened, it didn't end well. In 2022, Caster and Bowens aligned with the Gunns and their father Billy Gunn before an acrimonious split that saw the elder Gunn side with The Acclaimed over his own boys. Months later, the Gunns would end The Acclaimed's reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions. Clearly, there must be at least some lingering resentment. But it won't be only on that side of the ring where there will be intrigue on Friday evening. Jay Lethal is a frustrated man. After going 0-6 in the Continental Classic, he made it clear that things had to change, only he's increasingly unsure if the people around him are the ones to help make that happen. Lethal has not won a match since last October and things are quickly approaching a boiling point. Friday's match will provide an opportunity for Jarrett and Singh to assuage his fears and prove that everybody is on the same page. Still, that might prove easier said than done. In a crowded ring, which of these teams of six can pick up a victory?

--

Queen Aminata vs. Anna Jay - It's coming. It's a familiar refrain right now, but it's coming. One of these days, Queen Aminata will pick up her first AEW win and it could happen as soon as Friday night when the Guinean competitor takes on Anna Jay. Aminata continues to come agonizingly close to victory, but just can't seem to get over the top. Since the beginning of 2024, Aminata has fought valiantly, but hasn't able to defeat "The Glamour" Mariah May, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale and "The Professor" Serena Deeb. Most recently, she fell on this past Saturday night's Collision to AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. In every one of these matches, Aminata has impressed and proven that she can hang with the best the AEW women's division has to offer. On Friday night, Jay will have to contend with a hungry Aminata who is getting nearer and nearer to that win. Undoubtedly, Jay is familiar with Aminata's circumstances and nobody wants to be the person against whom she finally picks up that victory. It's been a slow start to 2024 for Jay. She is 1-4 in singles matches on the year, having lost to Shida, "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo and Julia Hart in a TBS Championship match, but she did win her last match on the Jan. 26 Rampage against Ruby Soho. Looking to build up some momentum, can Jay hold off the challenge of Aminata?

--

No-DQ match: Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara - Sammy Guevara doesn't exactly have the reputation for being sensible and measured when it comes to the risks he's willing to take. It should come as no surprise then that for his first match back from a monthlong layoff, Guevara will be taking on Jeff Hardy in a no-disqualification match. It's a first-time ever meeting for the two men and it's only fitting that this match takes place. Hardy helped innovate the style of wrestling and devil-may-care attitude competitors like Guevara have embraced in more recent years. While Hardy has put his body through hell, that style has won him championships everywhere he's been. A six-time world champion and 12-time tag-team champion, Hardy is one of the most decorated wrestlers on the AEW roster, but he has still been unable to capture gold during his time in AEW and that's something that is clearly starting to get to him. Hardy enters the match on the back of three straight losses to Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley with the latter coming by referee's decision. Each loss is increasingly weighing on Hardy and it remains to be seen if this mounting discontent results in changes to be made. Can Guevara return to action with a win or will Hardy finally stop the slide?

--

PLUS:

- "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) are in trios action

- We will hear from "The Machine" Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana)

- "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker has asked for time to address Ruby Soho