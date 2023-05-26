The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn meet La Faccion Ingobernable in trios action. Plus, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida team up to take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir and Best Friends face off with The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn vs. La Faccion Ingobernable ("El Toro Blanco" Rush, "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance and Dralistico) (w/ Jose the Assistant) - Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn look to continue their impressive run as a trio on Friday night when they're handed a stiff test in the form of La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, Preston Vance and Dralistico. Rampage has become the home of Acclaimed and Billy Gunn trios matches of late with the three men now 4-0 since regularly working as a trio last month. They also emerged victorious Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royale on the May 3 edition of Dynamite. But Friday's match won't be an easy one against the Munoz brothers and Vance. Both Rush and Dralistico have held trios championships in CMLL, but not with each other. Rush held the CMLL World Trios Championships with Marco Corleone and Maximo, as well as the Mexican National Trios Championships on two occasions, first with Angel de Oro and Diamante and then with Titan and La Mascara. Dralistico is a two-time winner of the CMLL World Trios Championships, first with Mascara Dorada (aka Metalik) and Valiente and then with Valiente and Volador Jr. This will be the first time that Rush, Dralistico and Vance have wrestled as a trio in AEW, so even with two of the three men being brothers, they still might not possess the chemistry of Caster, Bowens and Gunn. Another victory for Caster, Bowens and Gunn will undoubtedly get them closer to a shot at the AEW World Trios Championships currently residing with the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews). Which three men will come out on top?

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and Hikaru Shida vs. "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose and "The Problem" Marina Shafir - Three former AEW Women's World Champions with combined reigns of 762 days will be in action on Friday night when Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida team up to take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, the only one of the three women yet to hold the AEW women's division's most prestigious title. Shida recently returned to AEW following a lengthy absence and aligned with Baker and current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in their battle against the Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho). But Baker and Shida's first match as a team wasn't a successful one as they fell to Soho and Storm on the May 17 Dynamite. Friday's match won't be an easy encounter, either, with Rose and Shafir having been teaming for the better part of the past 12 months. Shida and Baker will have to get on the same page quickly to take down a team that will have a distinct advantage in both the chemistry and power departments. Can Baker and Shida pick up their first win together or will Rose and Shafir keep them winless?

Best Friends ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Firm (Lee Moriarty and "Big Bill" Morrissey) - On Sunday night, all four of Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill will be in the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy's AEW International Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Before they can do that, however, the four men will meet in tag-team action on Rampage. Moriarty and Morrissey were last in action on the May 17 Dynamite when they fell to Cassidy and Darby Allin. The duo hasn't picked up a win together since early April and are clearly still feeling the effects of "The Firm Deletion" at the Hardy Compound earlier this month. But Best Friends could use a win, too. They're coming off back-to-back trios losses alongside Bandido against Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) and the AEW World Trios Champions House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews). While a win would be nice for both teams tonight, it will be hard for all four men not to look ahead to Sunday when they have the rare opportunity to win a championship in a battle royale. Which of these two teams can build momentum heading into Double or Nothing?

- "All Ego" Ethan Page and the Gunns (Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn) will address the Hardy Party (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Brother Zay) ahead of their trios match at Double or Nothing