The Young Bucks meet Aussie Open in a first-time ever match. Plus, Sammy Guevara takes on Action Andretti and "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer returns to action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ Brandon Cutler) vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) - Two of pro wrestling's best tag teams meet for the first time ever on Friday when Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson take on Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. Aussie Open came up empty on Wednesday night when they failed to emerge from the Revolution Battle Royale on Dynamite that was won by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and now face the Jacksons, who — along with Kenny Omega — appear on a collision course with the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews). While this will be the first-ever tag meeting between Aussie Open and the Bucks, they have shared a ring before. In late August, the Jacksons and Omega defeated Aussie Open and Will Ospreay in the semi-final of the AEW World Trios Title Tournament. Omega went on to defeat Ospreay for his IWGP United States Championship last month at Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome in a blistering encounter, something that remains fresh in the minds of Aussie Open as they look to avenge the leader of the United Empire on Friday night against members of The Elite. In any event, Friday's match should be must-see viewing. Can Aussie Open pick up their biggest win on American soil?

--

Action Andretti vs. "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (w/ Tay Melo) - It's been a whirlwind last few months for Action Andretti, who was thrust into the spotlight when he defeated Chris Jericho on the Dec. 14 edition of Dynamite in what was, perhaps, the biggest upset in AEW history. Since then, Andretti has found himself allied with Ricky Starks as the two have been embroiled in a feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. While Andretti has defeated Jericho and Daniel Garcia, one man he has yet to get the better of is Sammy Guevara. The former TNT Champion pinned Andretti on the Jan. 25 Dynamite when Andretti and Starks met Jericho and Garcia. Andretti will once again have the opportunity to get his victory over Guevara on Friday night. Though Andretti would savour a victory over Guevara, the match is an important one for Guevara, too. It's his first televised singles match since losing to Jon Moxley on the Dec. 16 edition of Rampage. Guevara is looking for his first victory in a televised singles match since defeating Eddie Kingston on the Sept. 23 Rampage, but that was by a reversal of the referee's decision when Kingston wouldn't let go of the Stretch Plum. For Guevara's last singles victory in a TV match he won on his own, you would have to go back to his win over Darby Allin on Sept. 9. If Guevara wants to return to championship contention, this is the kind of match he is going to have to win. Which of these two high-flyers will pick up a victory?

--

Toni Storm (w/ Saraya) vs. Willow Nightingale - For the second time in just over a month, former tag partners meet when Toni Storm takes on Willow Nightingale. Of course, this isn't the same Toni Storm that Nightingale teamed with for a pair of six-woman victories in 2022. This is a much more vicious storm, who has made it her mission, alongside, Saraya to terrorize the AEW women's division and any competitors the duo don't feel to be on their level. In their previous meeting on Jan. 18, Nightingale seemed to have the match in control until Saraya caused a distraction and Storm was able to roll her up with a handful of tights. After the match, Saraya and Storm beat down Nightingale until they were run off by Ruby Soho. For Nightingale, this time around will be personal, but she will once again be forced to contend with Saraya lurking around at ringside. Can Nightingale pick up a win or will Storm and Saraya continue to torment her?

--

PLUS:

- For the first time in over two months, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer (w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts) is in action

- The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) (w/ Julia Hart) will make an appearance