ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night.

Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier.

Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.

Jordan Montgomery (9-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings and struck out five batters after losing his previous three starts. Montgomery went 5-0 in his first eight starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.

Luis Ortiz (0-2) allowed six runs on three hits and walked three batters in 2/3 of an inning in his fourth career start.

Jason Delay hit a two-run single in the second inning to pull cut Pittsburgh’s deficit to 6-2.

Nolan Arenado stroked an RBI double, Alec Burleson added a two-run single, and Pujols scored when Yadier Molina grounded into a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the inning to expand the lead to 10-2.

SATURDAY SUCCESS

The Cardinals improved to a major league-best 21-7 (.750) and 11-3 at home on Saturdays this season. The 21 Saturday wins are the most in franchise history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Placed RHP Wil Crowe (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day injured list and recalled RHP Junior Fernández from triple-A Indianapolis. Fernández went 0-0 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 games for St. Louis before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Sept. 7 after being designated for assignment.

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks (right arm fatigue and neck spasms) threw a bullpen session before Friday night’s game and is scheduled to throw another on Sunday. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Hicks will be with the team in Pittsburgh for its final regular-season series that starts Monday.

UP NEXT:

RHP Adam Wainwright (11-11, 3.51 ERA) will make his major league record 328th career start with longtime batterymate Molina Sunday in what will likely be Molina and Pujols’ final career regular-season home game. Molina and Pujols both announced prior to the season that they intend to retire after the season. RHP Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.72 ERA) will start for Pittsburgh.

