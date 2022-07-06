CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota’s five homers, Jorge Polanco went deep on his birthday for the second time, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night.

It was Kirilloff's second career multihomer game. He went back to back with Polanco against slumping White Sox starter Michael Kopech in a three-run fifth, and then hit a two-run drive against Vince Velasquez in the seventh.

Max Kepler and Jose Miranda also connected, and the AL Central-leading Twins finished one homer shy of their season high.

Josh Winder pitched five solid innings on short notice after Chris Archer went on the 15-day injured list because of tightness in his left hip, and Minnesota improved to 5-0 against the reigning division champions.

The game was delayed 35 minutes in the bottom of the eighth because of rain. By then, the Twins were well on their way.

Kepler got things started in the third with a solo drive to the right-field bullpen. He also singled and scored on Polanco’s two-run shot in the fifth.

Miranda made it 3-0 in the fourth with a two-run drive to left following a leadoff single by Kirilloff.

The Twins broke it open in the fifth and chased Kopech, with Polanco and Kirilloff delivering the big blows.

Polanco, who turned 29, smacked a two-run drive to right after Kepler singled. He also homered on his 26th birthday, going deep in a romp over Texas in 2019.

Kirilloff followed with a drive to left-center against Kopech, making it 6-1. His shot in the seventh gave him his first multihomer game since he hit two in a win over Kansas City on April 30, 2021.

Winder (4-2), recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, gave up two runs and seven hits in his fifth start and ninth appearance for the Twins.

Kopech (2-6) got tagged for six runs and eight hits — both season highs — over 4 2/3 innings in losing his fourth straight start. His ERA has climbed from 1.92 to 3.34.

The four home runs he allowed matched his career high in a lopsided loss to Detroit on Sept. 5, 2018, in his fourth major league appearance.

White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock was ejected in the ninth for arguing a called third strike.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (hamstring tear) could be activated from the injured list as soon as Wednesday, manager Tony La Russa said. He has been cleared to play the field, though the White Sox probably will avoid having him do it three days in a row at least for now. Jiménez has been sidelined since April 23, when he was hurt stretching for first base as he tried to run out a ground ball at Minnesota. ... C Yasmani Grandal (back spasms) is scheduled to start a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday and likely will return after the All-Star break, La Russa said.

UP NEXT

The three-game series wraps up, with RHP Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.00 ERA) starting for Minnesota and RHP Lance Lynn (1-1, 4.50 ERA) getting the ball for Chicago. Ryan has a 4.37 ERA in four starts since returning from the COVID-19-related IL. Lynn threw six scoreless innings in Chicago's 1-0 win at San Francisco on Friday, though he did not figure in the decision.

