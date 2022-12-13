Must See: Ovechkin scores No. 800, becomes just third player to reach the milestone

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is now one of three players to score 800 goals in the NHL, reaching the exclusive milestone Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ovechkin began the night at 797 and scored two early goals before potting the milestone marker in the third period.

Ovechkin joins legends Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players to score 800 goals in their careers. Gretzky is the all-time leader with 894 goals in 1,487 games, while Howe netted his 801 goals in 1,767 games. Ovechkin accomplished the milestone in 1,305 games.

The 37-year-old native of Moscow now has 20 goals and 14 assists in 30 games in 2022-23, his 18th season with the Caps.

Ovechkin has been the league’s most prolific and consistent goal scorer since being selected first overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals. He netted 52 goals in his rookie season in 2005-06 en route to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy and scored a career-high 65 just two seasons later. Ovechkin has won the Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy a record nine times as well as three Hart Memorial Trophies and one Conn Smythe during his lone Stanley Cup triumph in 2018.

Ovechkin has secured nine 50-goal seasons in his career, which is tied with Mike Bossy and Gretzky for most all-time.

The only time Ovechkin has scored less than 32 goals was when he had 24 goals in 45 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign.