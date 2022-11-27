DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night.

Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist.

Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an overtime loss at home to Winnipeg. Jason Robertson had an assist after three straight multi-goal games.

Both teams were scheduled to play the second of a back-to-back, but only Dallas was in action Friday night. Colorado’s scheduled game at Nashville on Friday was postponed due to a water main break at Bridgestone Arena.

The Avalanche capitalized on an early power-play chance when MacKinnon scored off a turnover at 2:05 of the first, his sixth of the season. Manson made it 2-0 with 6:09 to go in the period, and then spent a chunk of second period in the penalty box.

He drew three minors, one that led to Benn’s goal at 8:13 that cut the lead to 2-1. Colorado survived four straight minutes of penalty time on two separate minors.

Hunt scored 2:30 after Benn to restore the two-goal lead and O’Connor scored off a rebound at 7:01 of the third.

NOTES: Dallas D Jani Hakanpaa was bleeding after being hit in the face by Sampo Ranta’s shot early in the first period. He went straight to the locker room. He returned wearing a full-face clear mask. ... Artturi Lehkonen assisted on Manson’s goal in the first period to extend his points streak to nine games.

UP NEXT:

Dallas: At St. Louis on Monday night.

Colorado: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night to start a four-game trip.

