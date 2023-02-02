Andre Ayew is headed back to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Ghana winger is signing with Nottingham Forest as a free agent, choosing Steve Cooper's project over Everton.

André Ayew to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Agreement completed now on a six month deal, Ayew’s already in UK to undergo medical tests 🚨🔴🌳🇬🇭 #NFFC



Ayew was available as free agent. pic.twitter.com/Npc3sQNgiT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2023

Ayew, 33, is undergoing a medical and will sign for the remainder of the season. He became a free agent earlier this week when his contract with Qatari side Al Sadd was terminated.

A Lille-area native, Ayew previously spent six seasons in the United Kingdom with West Ham and Swansea City with four of those campaigns coming in the Premier League. In 89 Premier League games, Ayew scored 21 goals.

Internationally, Black Stars captain Ayew is Ghana's most capped player at 113 and sixth all-time in goals with 24. Ayew has played in three World Cups, including the most recent in Qatar.

Ayew is the elder brother of Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.

With Ayew choosing to join Forest, Everton appears to have been shut out entirely of making any additions in the winter window with Anthony Gordon's departure to Newcastle the only Toffees transaction.