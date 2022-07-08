Angel Di Maria is headed to Italy.

The 34-year-old Argentina winger has joined Juventus on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Di Maria spent the past seven seasons at the French champions. Last year, he made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring five times.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗝𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝘀, 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹! ⚪️⚫️🫶



The Rosario native will enter his 17th season in Europe, having previously suited up for Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Di Maria has won seven league titles, five Coupes de France, two Copa del Rey titles and the 2014 Champions League title over his career.

Internationally, he's been capped 122 times by the Argentina senior team and was a member of the 2008 Summer Olympic gold medal-winning team, as well as the squad that captured the Copa America last summer.

France midfielder Paul Pogba is also expected to complete his return to Juventus on a free transfer from United on Friday.