The Toronto Blue Jays have activated newly-acquired left-hander Anthony Banda and sent southpaw Matt Gage to triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Monday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Anthony Banda has reported to the team and will be active tonight, wearing number 43



🔹 LHP Matt Gage optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/8b3MuCp0UR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 4, 2022

Banda was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations on Saturday, making him the second arm added to the Blue Jays' bullpen last week after Sergio Romo.

The 28-year-old Banda was initially selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 33rd round of the 2011 amateur draft but did not sign. In the 2012 draft, Banda was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 10th round.

In 2014, Banda was dealt from the Brewers back to the Diamondbacks.

Since then, Banda has spent time with Tampa Bay Rays (2018), San Francisco Giants (2020), New York Mets (2021) and most recently, a second stint with the Pirates (2021, 2022)

The Texas native has a career record of 7-5 with a 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 95 strikeouts.