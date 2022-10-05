The Los Angeles Lakers are holding forward Anthony Davis out of their preseason game against the Phoenix Suns due to lower back tightness, it was announced.

The team says the move is precautionary.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reeves and Wenyen Gabriel made up L.A.'s starting lineup Wednesday in Las Vegas. He played just under 16 minutes in the Lakers' preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings earlier this week, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Davis struggled with knee and ankle injuries last year, appearing in only 40 games. Playing in his third season with the Lakers since coming over in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds a night.

The Lakers will open their regular season slate against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18.