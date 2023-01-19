Leandro Trossard appears set for London.

Fabrizio Romano reports Brighton's Belgium winger has agreed to personal terms with Arsenal and the two teams are expected to close a deal soon.

Leandro Trossard has accepted all the conditions offered by Arsenal on his contract — all other teams interested have been informed of his decision. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



Personal terms are 100% agreed. The clubs are expected to complete the agreement very, very soon as revealed today ⏳ pic.twitter.com/le5HkjG2yu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

Trossard, 28, joined the Seagulls in 2019 in a move from Genk. He has made 116 Premier League appearances over four seasons for the team, scoring 25 goals. This season, Trossard has seven goals in 16 league appearances.

In recent weeks, Trossard's exit from the Seagulls has looked increasingly likely after public sniping between the player's agent and manager Roberto De Zerzi. Last week, Josy Comhair, Trossard's representative, accused De Zerzi of "humiliating" his client and dropping him from his lineup.

“After the World Cup there was an altercation at training between Leandro and another player over an inanity," Comhair said. “Since then, the [manager] has not spoken to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, as well as performance-wise. Leandro still was a first-eleven player against Southampton and Arsenal but against Everton he was on the bench. In the five substitutions that took place then, he was also not among them and this is without any explanation."

Comhair said De Zerzi froze Trossard out over his injury concerns and that had made the relationship untenable.

“A [manager] who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is truly incomprehensible," Comhair said. "It is also the [manager] who has indicated several times that a transfer is the most reasonable solution. It is therefore important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer, which is beneficial for both parties.”

Internationally, Trossard has been capped 24 times by the Red Devils and was a member of Belgium's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.