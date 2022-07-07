The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Kent Perkins to two-year extension through the 2024 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Perkins, 27, joined the the Lions in December 2020 and has started 16 consecutive games at right tackle.

The 6-foot-5 lineman was the Lions' nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Lineman last season for his role in the offence last season and has helped the Lions rack up 1,561 total yards in the first three games of 2022.

Perkins was a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in 2020 and spent parts of 2017-18 with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

The University of Texas alum started 34 games with the Longhorns and helped the team reach the Alamo Bowl in 2013 and Texas Bowl in 2014.