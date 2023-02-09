The BC Lions announced Thursday they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Sukh Chungh to a two-year contract extension.

“I am hungrier than ever for the chance to bring a Grey Cup back to my home province."



The Port Coquitlam, B.C., native was eligible to become a free agent on February 14 once the Canadian Football League's free agency period beings.

“I am hungrier than ever for the chance to bring a Grey Cup back to my home province,” the 30-year-old Chungh said in a statement. "It has been an honour to suit up for the team I grew up watching, especially with the core group of players that are also sticking around. We can’t wait to tackle unfinished business."

Chungh was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with the second overall pick in the 2015 CFL Draft. The University of Calgary product played four seasons with the Bombers (2015-2018) before signing with the Lions as a free agent in 2019.

Since joining the Orange and Black, Chungh has played three seasons (2019, 2021-22). Chungh most recently started 16 regular season games at right guard for the Lions in 2022. His efforts helped the Lions' offence lead the CFL in net offence (6,923) and offensive points (509).

Earlier in the week, the Lions signed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to a one-year contract extension, positioning the former Montreal Alouettes pivot as the new starting quarterback that Chungh will be blocking for come the start of the 2023 season.