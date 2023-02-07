It appears the BC Lions have found their permanent replacement for Nathan Rourke.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the completion of a contract extension that would keep quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. with the Lions through the 2024 season is "imminent."

I’m hearing that an extension between the #BCLions & QB Vernon Adams is imminent. The deal would keep VA in BC through 2024. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/hGZt6rsAI4 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 8, 2023

The Lions acquired Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes in late August of last season after regular starter Rourke went down with a foot injury.

Adams Jr., 30, threw for 1,504 yards with six touchdowns and one interception with the Lions last season. Earlier in the campaign he appeared in five games with the Als, recording 294 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Over 75 career games in the CFL with the Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Lions, Adams Jr. has thrown for 8,492 yards with 49 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

The Canadian Rourke signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL last month.