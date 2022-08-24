Brampton, ON -- The Toronto Beaches moved to 2-0 after a massive win over the Edmonton Miners on day two of the 2022 Minto Cup. Despite a huge come-back effort from the Miners, Will Johnston’s 55 saves helped keep the Beaches ahead.

The first eleven minutes of action was scoreless, but Cam Acchione struck first giving the Toronto Beaches their first of the afternoon. Miners captain Bennett Smith had an almost immediate answer, tying this game up at 1-1. David Anderson had the hot hand for the Beaches, scoring back-to-back goals and extending their lead to 3-1. The Miners struggled to stay out of the penalty box, giving Matt Collison an opportunity to score his first, and put Toronto up 4-1 at the end of the first.

The Beaches started the second period off on the powerplay, but Marcus Needham scored a shorthanded goal for the Miners making this a two-goal game. Luke Bowen continued the run for the Miners with a behind-the-back goal past Will Johnston. David Anderson put away his third of the night on a Beaches penalty kill, extending their lead back to two. After Firth’s second goal the Miners made a change between the pipes to shift momentum. With some penalties late in the second, the Miners were able to capitalize, cutting Toronto’s lead to two heading into the final frame.

Jake Bowen struck first for the Miners, followed by a transition goal from Marcus Needham to tie things up inside the CAA Centre. With just 30 seconds left, Willem Firth comes up big as he takes an outside rip that sneaks past Simington-Lesanko giving the Beaches the lead.

With this last minute effort, the Toronto Beaches will capture their second win of the tournament and the Edmonton Miners are desperate for a win and some help from the other teams in order to keep their Minto dreams alive.