Betting Breakdown: Korda’s historic five-event win streak

Nelly Korda is simply unbeatable at the moment.

On Sunday, the American won the LPGA’s first major of the season, giving her the second major championship of her career.

Entering the realm of two-time major winners is impressive on its own.

However, Korda did it in a way we’ve never seen before.

Korda’s win on Sunday was her fifth win in her last five starts.

Korda's exceptional performance has placed her in an elite league, joining the ranks of Nancy Lopez in 1978 and Sweden’s Annika Sörenstam in 2005 as the only LPGA players to achieve such a remarkable winning streak.

Korda’s run is so remarkable that if you put $100 on her to win the LPGA Drive On and rolled over your winnings in each of her next four starts, you’d currently have $4.6 million.

In an attempt to give more context to this heater, I’ve reached out to FanDuel and got the odds of each tournament that she’s won in her last five starts and found a comparable market at the same number.

Let’s go over those events.

LPGA Drive On: +1100

Korda’s first win in 2024 came in her second event of the season. After starting the year with a T12 at the Tournament of Champions, she opened LPGA Drive On with a 6-under round of 65 and hasn’t looked back since.

Price comparison: Boston Bruins +1100 to win the Stanley Cup this year

Fir Hills: +900

Korda would have to wait over two months to tee it up again on the LPGA. But the wait was well worth it. Showing some rust early on, Korda opened the event with a 1-over round of 72, but the American rallied over the next three days and bested Ryann O'Toole in a playoff to win for the 10th time on the LPGA Tour, and second time in 2024

Price comparison: New England Patriots +900 to make the playoffs next season

Ford Champ: +750

This result appears to have never been in doubt. Korda opened her search for a third straight win with a round of 6-under in Arizona. She would shoot under par each day and ended the event with a bogey-free round of 7-under on Sunday to hold off Hira Naveed by two shots.

Price comparison: Quinn Ewers +750 to win the Heisman next season

T-Mobile Match Play: +650

Perhaps the most impressive win on this list comes in match play. After cracking the top eight through the opening three rounds of the event, Korda advanced to the knockout stage in Las Vegas, where she was simply unbeatable. She took down Angel Yin in the quarterfinals before dismantling Narin An in the semis and hammering Leona Maguire in the finals. None of her three knockout stage matches reached the 17th hole, and only one reached 16.

Pure domination.

Price comparison: Toronto Blue Jays +750 to win the AL East

Chevron Champ: +500

She had her LPGA wins, and she grabbed a win at the Match Play, but there was only one way to really make this run historic: Add a major championship to it. And that’s exactly what Korda did. After finishing third at this event last year, Korda entered this week as the overwhelming favourite and converted for the second major championship of her career.

Price comparison: Scottie Scheffler +500 to win the Open Championship

–

In her last five starts, Korda has won a Stanley Cup, the AL East, the men’s Open Championship, a Heisman Trophy and somehow made the playoffs with one of the worst rosters in the NFL.

No matter how you slice it, this is a stretch of golf we might never see again in the woman’s game, and it’s something we should be talking about just as much, if not more, than what Scheffler is doing on the men’s side with his four wins in five starts.