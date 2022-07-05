Report: Big 12 in 'deep discussions' to add up to six Pac-12 teams

The Big 12 appears ready to firmly ensconce itself as a power conference amid massive changes in the NCAA landscape.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodds reports that the conference is in "deep discussions" to add up to six Pac-12 schools to its ranks.

The talks come only days after the blockbuster news that UCLA and USC will defect to the Big Ten in 2024.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are the four teams being targeted by the Big 12, Dodds, reports with Washington and Oregon also being named as possibilities to bring the Big 12 to 18 teams, which would make it the largest conference in the FBS.

Another potential scenario could see a merger between the Big 12 and Pac-12.

"Everything is on the table," a Big 12 source tells Dodds.

The Big 12 is currently at 10 schools with Texas and Oklahoma set to depart for the SEC in 2025. That same year, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida are set to join from the American, while Brigham Young will give up its football independence to also join the Big 12.

The Pac-12 announced on Monday that it intended to begin negotiating for its next media rights deal immediately with its current agreement with FOX and ESPN set to expire in 2024. The Big 12's deal with the same partners expires the following year.