Golf Canada has announced a new partnership with BDO that will see the professional services firm become the first Elite Level sponsor for golf’s governing body. The deal means the company’s involvement will reach all levels of Canadian golf, including both the men’s and women’s national open championships.

In addition, it will include title sponsorship of Golf Canada’s volunteer program at both the RBC Canadian Open and CPKC Women’s Open as well as Canada’s national amateur championships, and naming rights of the newly established National Golf League.

BDO, which has been active in Canada for more than 100 years and currently has more than 100 offices with 5,000 employees, will also play a role in helping the First Tee program, aimed at bringing more youth into the game.

The company had been involved in sponsorship programs with Golf Canada prior to this announcement, supporting the national amateur championships. This agreement will extend its impact across Golf Canada’s entire operation with touchpoints in sport programming, professional championships, volunteerism, and philanthropy.

"We are thrilled to announce our expanded relationship with Golf Canada, a remarkable connection that embodies our shared dedication to community, progress and growth. As the proud and first-ever, Elite Level sponsor, we join forces with esteemed Canadian brands, collectively dedicated to elevating the sport of golf to new horizons. This event heralds an exciting chapter, where the love for golf thrives and new possibilities unfold," said Bruno Suppa, CEO of BDO Canada LLP, in a release.

In commenting on the new agreement, Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum remarked, “BDO has shown the ability to help transform businesses across Canada to help them achieve new heights. We could not be more excited that through this elevated sponsorship BDO will power Golf Canada to achieve greater success, enhance our sport and volunteer programming, and creating a community impact for youth through their involvement with First Tee – Canada.”