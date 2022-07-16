Consistent Conners battles bunker again One thing can be stated with fact about Corey Conners’ play at this year’s Open Championship: he’s consistent. For the third consecutive round, Conners posted a score of 71, and for the second time this week, he had to battle with the always devilish Road Hole bunker.

Conners got off to a good start on a sunny and relatively warm morning in St Andrews, making birdies on the third, fifth and ninth holes to turn in 33. On the back, however, he gave those shots back with bogeys on 10, 16 and 17.

He finished out the day with a birdie on the 18th hole and was tied for 46th spot as he concluded his round.

While happy with a lot of his game, getting into that Road Hole bunker was particularly frustrating part of his day. This specific bunker is an unusual one on what is probably the most unusual hole on the course. Players need to hit their tee shots over a hotel that juts into the edge of the hole. From there, the second shot is played towards the green but anything that floats right can end up on the eponymous road that runs along the side of the hole. A ball that leaks left seems to be magnetically attracted to the deep hazard.

“It's a very challenging approach shot,” Conners said. “I think a little more experience hitting shots on that hole would help. Knowing that you can use the right side a little bit but the road certainly creeps up on you.”

On Saturday, Conners' ball came to rest near the edge of the sod wall bunker, preventing him from playing towards the flag. He lofted it out, leaving himself almost 60 feet for a par, but was satisfied with the two-putt bogey.

“Not a good spot to be still,” said Conners, referring to his return trip into the sandy pit. “I still don't like it. Heckuva five.”

The Listowel, Ont. product still has plenty to play for on Sunday. That list includes points for the Presidents Cup, the Fedex Cup, world ranking and, of course a piece of the $14 million prize pool. ,