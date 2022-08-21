Conners earns spots in FedEx Cup finale, Presidents Cup When he needed to deliver at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners found another gear with his golf game, making birdies on three of his last four holes to earn his spot in the field at next week’s Tour Championship.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Just call him Clutch Conners.

When he needed to deliver at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners found another gear with his golf game, making birdies on three of his last four holes to earn his spot in the field at next week’s Tour Championship.

Conners’ roller-coaster round added up to a two-under 69, leaving him in a tie for fifth spot. He’ll head to the season finale ranked 24th out of the 30 entrants.

“It's always a goal at the start of the year,” said Conners, who will make his third appearance at the Tour Championship. “I feel like I've had a solid season. Still trying to get in the winner's circle again, but a lot of really solid play, giving myself some chances, and really excited to be going back to East Lake.”

The Listowel, Ont., native had a bumpy start, making bogeys on the first two holes of his round. He clawed those back with birdies on the fourth and fifth holes before stumbling again at the 13th, when he missed the green on the par 3, and 14th, when he three-putted on the par 5. Those two bogeys had him at 30th on the moving FedEx Cup points list and in danger of missing the final event on the tour’s calendar.

But he rallied with three birdies over the next four holes, draining a 14-foot putt on the 15th and then hitting silky wedge shots on 16 and 18 to less than a foot.

Being among the final 30 comes with some healthy rewards, not the least of which is a big payday. The winner takes home $18 million while finishing in 30th spot is still worth $500,000.

As well, it gets Conners into three of the four majors, World Golf Championship events and invitationals.

There was another reward that came Conners’ way at the end of play – a spot on the International Team for the Presidents Cup. The top eight players on the points list at the conclusion of the BMW Championship were named to the team. Four more will be selected next Monday by captain Trevor Immelman.

Conners will become the fourth Canadian to play in the competition, joining Graham DeLaet, Adam Hadwin and Mike Weir, who will be a captain’s assistant this year.

“Again, another huge goal of mine after missing out last time,” said Conners, who was under consideration for the 2019 team. “Beyond excited. I think Trevor has been great trying to get the guys together, and he's a great captain. Easy guy to get behind and really motivating.”

Immelman has been vocal in his support of Conners and has talked to him regularly throughout the season. He’s also counting on the Canadian to be a presence in the team room despite this being his first time in the event.

“I'm pretty quiet, I guess,” admitted Conners. “I'll be a rookie, but I'll try and be one of the leaders on the team, lead more by example, and hopefully play some good golf and let that take care of things.”

The Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 22-25, at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, N.C.