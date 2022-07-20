Golf Canada moving headquarters with ambitious plan The governing body of golf in Canada announced Wednesday it is moving its headquarters to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Alton, Ont., from Oakville, Ont.’s Glen Abbey. Bob Weeks has more

Golf Canada is packing its bags and moving out.

The governing body of golf in Canada announced Wednesday it is moving its headquarters to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Alton, Ont., from Oakville, Ont.’s Glen Abbey.

Not only will the head office relocate, but Golf Canada has ambitions plans to make the new facility a hub for all things golf in Canada. That includes the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, the headquarters for First Tee – Canada, a publicly accessible community putting green and an indoor training facility.

Golf Ontario and the Club Management Association of Canada have also committed to moving their headquarters to the new 34,000 square foot campus.

“Our vision to be a world leader in golf contemplates more than just a physical building – culture, collaboration, and innovation are critical elements,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum in a release. “Establishing a new headquarters and a Canadian golf campus with our partners to meet, play, train, plan, celebrate and collaborate, represents a transformative moment to advance the sport.”

The first phase of the project is scheduled to break ground in 2023 with an expected completion date of 2025.

Golf Canada has been located at Glen Abbey since 1975 when it moved from small offices in downtown Toronto. That came when the organization purchased Glen Abbey Golf Course and used it as the home of the RBC Canadian Open for more than 30 years.

Golf Canada, then known as the Royal Canadian Golf Association, sold the golf course to ClubLink in 1999 but kept its offices on the property. In the last few years, ClubLink attempted to develop Glen Abbey into homes and commercial buildings but eventually gave up after a lengthy legal tangle with the town of Oakville.

The new project will be located at one of Canada’s top golf facilities, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, a 54-hole facility in Alton. It is currently undergoing a significant expansion, including a new clubhouse, conference amenities, accommodations and upgraded practice facility.

The three courses – Hoot, Heathlands, North – are all ranked inside the SCOREGolf Top 100 Canadian course ranking. The North course plays host to the Osprey Valley Open, a stop on PGA Tour Canada, as well as qualifying events for the RBC Canadian Open and U.S. Open.

The community putting green will be modelled after a similar facility in St Andrews, Scotland. It will be 30,000 square feet in size and be open to members of the community at no charge.

The overall project is expected to cost $30 million with the initial funds coming from Golf Canada, Osprey Valley and the Golf Canada Foundation, naming rights, contributions from industry partners, and government support.