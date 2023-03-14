After years of talk, research, testing and more talk on the increased distance golf balls travel, the game’s governing bodies on Tuesday released a proposed rule change that would allow shorter-flying balls to be used in elite events.

The United States Golf Association and the R&A put forth a Model Local Rule (MLR) that would become an option for top-level tournaments and organizations to put into play.

The proposal would have no effect on recreational golf, essentially meaning a bifurcation of the game or different rules for the top players and those who play for fun.

The golf balls to be used at top-level events would not be allowed to exceed a distance standard of 317 yards under testing with a clubhead speed of 127 miles per hour and 2,200 revolutions per minute, based on a diver with 11 degrees of loft. Currently, balls are tested at 120 mph and 10 degrees of loft.

For the longest hitters that would mean a reduction in distance by approximately 15 yards.

“Hitting distances at the elite level of the game have consistently increased over the past 20, 40, and 60 years,” said Mike Whan, the USGA’s chief executive officer in a press release.

“It’s been two decades since we last revisited out testing standards for ball distances. Predictable, continued increase will become a significant issue for the next generation if not addressed soon. The MLR we are proposing is simple to implement, forward-looking and does so without any impact on the recreational game. We are taking the next steps in this process, guided first and foremost by doing what’s right for the entire game.”

Driving distance on the PGA Tour has increased significantly over the past 25 years. Rory McIlroy currently leads the tour with an average distance of 326 yards. In 2020, John Daly finished the season with an average drive of 301 yards.

The increased distance has resulted in courses being lengthened with par 4s beyond 500 yards and par 5s in excess of 600 yards.

The added yardage becomes expensive to maintain and, for new courses, a cost when acquiring land on which to build a course. In most cases, the additional land is used by a fraction of players at the course and often only by professionals during tournaments.

"At the core of our proposal is a desire to minimize the impact on a flourishing recreational game. We believe the proposed Model Local Rule will help us move forward in a way that protects the inherent qualities of the sport and reduces the pressure to lengthen courses," said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A in the same release. "This is an important issue for golf and one which needs to be addressed if the sport is to retain its unique challenge and appeal.”

The PGA Tour has not given any indication whether it will adopt such a rule if and when it comes into effect. It sent a letter to its players on Tuesday advising them of the proposal saying it was “committed to ensuring any future solutions identified for this topic benefit the game as a whole, without negatively impacting the tour, its players or its fans’ enjoyment of the sport.”

The USGA and R&A would both adopt the model local rule once it goes into effect, likely meaning the Open Championship and the U.S. Open would be played under the changes. The PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club, which operate the PGA Championship and the Masters respectively have not made any statement.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National, has generally let it be known in the past that the club would support a proposal limit distance gains. It comes as the Masters this year will be played on a course that will feature additional length added to several holes, including an extra 35 yards on the 13th.