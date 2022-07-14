McIlroy off to fast start at The Open A calm and collected Rory McIlroy posted his third-straight opening round in the 60s at a major on Thursday with a 66 at the Old Course to put him two strokes back of Cameron Young at The Open. Bob Weeks has more on the 2014 Open champion's first round.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

As far as fiddly golf courses go, the Old Course on Thursday was the fiddliest Rory McIlroy has ever played.

While Northern Irishman left many in his press conference wondering exactly what he meant by that description, there was no confusion about his game. He posted a brilliant 66, two shots back of the lead held by Cameron Young.

McIlroy looked calm and in control as he began and ended his day with birdies, adding five more in between. It marked the third consecutive major he’s opened with a round in the 60s and equalled his second-best first round in the Open Championship. In 2010 at the Old Course, he started with a 63.

“I mean, I did everything that you're supposed to do around St Andrews,” McIlroy said. “I birdied the holes that are birdieable. And I made pars at the holes where you're sort of looking to make a par and move to the next tee. And didn't really put myself out of position too much.”

He started with a bang, rolling in a 55-foot putt on the first hole for a birdie. He added birdies on five, six and seven to make the turn at four under. His only bogey on the day was on 13 after he tried to play an aggressive second shot into the par-5 hole. But it was negated by birdies on 12 and 14. The par-4 18th hole, playing very short due to the wind direction and firm ground, allowed McIlroy one more birdie to close out his round.

“Everything feels just sort of nice and quiet, which is a nice way to be,” McIlroy said of his game.

The fast starts in the last three majors are a welcome relief for McIlroy, who often stumbled out of the gate on Thursdays, making the next three rounds a game of catch-up. Prior to this year, the four-time major champion had broken 70 in the first round in only five of his previous 26 major championships.

“I think I've played with a little more freedom because I'm in more control of my swing and my game,” he stated. “And I think it sort of goes hand in hand. I have confidence and I can go out and play free and not be maybe as timid and tight starting off.”

While there were plenty of low scores in the opening round, there was just enough wind and plenty of firm and fast ground to keep the players fighting for birdies. In addition, a number of difficult, tightly placed pins increased the challenge.

“It's the fiddliest Open that I've played,” said McIlroy when asked about the conditions. “It's the only way I can really describe it. It's just really fiddly out there.”

Fiddly or not, the four-time major winner is fully aware that there’s more work ahead. It’s been eight years since he last won a major title and he’s put himself in good shape towards ending that drought with his 66.

“I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today,” he stated. “I think that's important to do. But again, this golf course isn't going to change that much, I don't think, between today and tomorrow in terms of conditions.”

In other words, it will likely remain fiddly. Just the way McIlroy seems to like it.