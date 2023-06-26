Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won his second-consecutive Selke Trophy as the forward that best excels in the defensive aspect of the game as voted by the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association.

Patrice Bergeron of the @NHLBruins has been awarded the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the SIXTH time for excelling at the defensive aspect of the game. pic.twitter.com/Kr9ng5MIGU — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

Bergeron beat out Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner and New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier with 187 first-place votes for the award.

The 37-year-old has now won the trophy six times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023) which is an NHL record.

Bergeron had a 61.1 per cent faceoff percentage to finish second in the NHL behind Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews and was first in faceoffs won with 1,043.

He recorded 27 goals and 58 points last season.

