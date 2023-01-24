Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects: What is the state of the system?

Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi is being traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Adalberto Mondesi is being traded to the Red Sox, per source. The Royals will receive Josh Taylor in exchange, while Boston will also receive a player to be named later. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 24, 2023

Heading back to Kansas City is left-hander Josh Taylor. Boston will also receive a player to be named later in the deal.

Mondesi, the son of former big leaguer Raul Mondesi, has shown flashes but struggled to stay on the field during the first seven years of his career.

He has appeared in more than 100 games just once and made only 15 appearances in 2022. Over the last three seasons, Mondesi is slashing .233/.275/.392.

Mondesi led the major leagues in stolen bases in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with 24, and averages 60 steals per 162 games for his career to this point.

Taylor, 29, appeared in 61 games with the Red Sox in 2021, turning in a 3.40 ERA in 47.2 innings. He missed all of last season with a back injury.