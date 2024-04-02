SCHAFFHAUSEN — Canada's Brad Gushue improved to 4-1 following a 7-4 nine-end victory over New Zealand's Anton Hood at the world men's curling championship on Tuesday.

The two teams traded singles through the opening four ends before Gushue took control of things in the fifth with a steal of one, followed by a deuce in the sixth end to grab a 5-2 lead.

Canada maintained control, holding New Zealand (0-5) to one point in the seventh end, scoring two in the eighth, and forcing another single in the ninth.

The win keeps the veteran skip from St. John's, N.L., and his team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker in a three-way tie with Scotland and Italy for second overall in the round-robin tournament. Sweden's Niklas Edin is the lone undefeated team in the 13-team field at 5-0.

Gushue will next face John Shuster (3-2) of the United States later today.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

