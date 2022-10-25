NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans were missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.

But the available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.

That included first-round draft pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points in the second quarter and finished with 11 in 22 minutes.

Murphy hit all eight shots he took, including four 3-pointers. Naji Marshall scored 15 points in a spot start. CJ McCollum had 14 points and 11 assists.

Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounced off the front rim.

WIZARDS 120, PISTONS 99

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Washington overcame Bradley Beal’s back issues to beat Detroit.

Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points, Will Barton contributed 16 and Beal was able to finish with 13.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points and Cade Cunningham added 19.

THUNDER 108, CLIPPERS 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and Oklahoma City defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers for its first win of the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander played after sitting out Sunday against Minnesota with a bruised left hip. Against the Clippers, he made 11 of 22 field goals and 9 of 9 free throws and had eight assists.

The Clippers were without their two biggest stars. Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest his right knee and Paul George missed the game with an illness. Oklahoma City took advantage by holding the Clippers to 42% shooting.

Luke Kennard scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers.

Tre Mann scored 16 of his 25 points in the first half for Oklahoma City, which pulled away for good with a 21-0 run in the third quarter behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports