CALEDON, Ontario—After a three-week break, PGA TOUR Canada swings back into action this week with the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates. The fourth tournament of the season is slated for Thursday through Sunday on the Heathlands course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

The field includes champions from the three tournaments played this season. Brian Carlson (Prince Edward Island Open), Wil Bateman (ATB Classic) and Scott Stevens (Royal Beach Victoria Open) are also jockeying for position in the Fortinet Cup standings, with Carlson leading the season-long points race, with 549, while Bateman and Stevens are second and third, respectively, with 535 and 500.

Among those giving chase is former North Carolina star Austin Hitt. He’s in 10th place despite playing in only one event this season. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old finished third at the PEI Open, At 17-under, Hitt finished just two shots behind Carlson.

The strong showing followed success on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where Hitt had three top-10 finishes and wound up 16th in the Totalplay Cup standings to retain privileges for 2023.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” said Hitt about his PGA TOUR Canada debut, after spending an extra day in Cancun, Mexico, before arriving in PEI with just enough time to get in eight holes of practice. “I was tired at the end of the stretch, but I knew my game was good.”

So good, in fact, that Hitt shot four rounds in the 60s.

“I felt like I probably put myself in contention three or four times in Latin America, a couple of times toward the end (of the season),” he added. “I felt like I just gathered off of those.”

Even though Hitt didn’t feel he was playing his best on Sunday at Dundarave Golf Course, he was determined to stay “on the gas pedal.” He shot a 67 to stay in the championship chase.

“I was proud of myself for that. I wish I would have played better and been able to get the win,” Hitt said. “But I wasn’t upset because that was probably the best I did while near contention. I was able to play aggressively, and I played aggressive the entire time.”

This week’s tournament near Toronto brings Noah Steele back to his home province of Ontario. The 24-year-old from Kingston is also quite familiar with the golf course. He won last year’s Osprey Valley Open, an unofficial event PGA TOUR Canada ran a year ago due to border issues related to the global pandemic.

Steele, who also played on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, noted that past success at TPC Osprey Valley and how to tackle the golf course cuts out a lot of pre-tournament prep.

“It’s more so about being rested and ready to go with the game and begin with the same approach,” Steele said. “I’m super excited to tee it up this week and stick to my gameplan.”

The ex-Sam Houston State standout was able to get a round in Monday and found the course in great condition.

