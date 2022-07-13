What will Mikheyev add to the Canucks?

The Los Angeles Kings have brought back forward Brendan Lemieux, signing him to a one-year, $1.35 million extension, it was announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old had eight goals and five assists in 50 games for the team last season.

It was his second in L.A. since coming over in a deal with the New York Rangers in March of 2021.

A native of Denver, Lemieux began his career with the Winnipeg Jets and then played most of four seasons with the Rangers before the deal to the Kings.

He was selected in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.