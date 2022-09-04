A pair of goals from Brianne Jenner moments apart has given Canada a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes of play in the gold-medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

Jenner's first came at even strength as she beat Nicole Hensley to break the 0-0 deadlock. Her second came just over a minute later on the power play to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

Abby Roque got USA on the board late in the second period on the power play.

Canada's Ann-Renée Desbiens has kicked away eight of the nine shots she's faced. Hensley has 11 saves on 13 shots.

Canada looks to repeat as tournament champions and down USA for their second gold medal this calendar year.