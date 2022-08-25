53m ago
FOLLOW LIVE: Henderson on course in opening round of CP Women's Open
Follow Henderson's round here on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
Weeks: 'Brooke is playing as well as she's ever played' coming into CP Women's Open
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Canadian Brooke Henderson begins her pursuit of a 13th career LPGA title - and second CP Women's Open - as the 24-year-old native of Smith Falls, Ont., plays her opening round at the Canadian Open from the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in the nation's capital. Henderson started her round on the back nine.
Follow Henderson's round here on TSN.ca.
Brooke Tracker - CP Women's Open
|Rank T19
|Total -2
|Leader -5
First-Round Tracker
|Holes
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Front
|Total
|PAR
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|71
|Brooke
|4
|3
|Round Status
|-1
|-2