Weeks: 'Brooke is playing as well as she's ever played' coming into CP Women's Open

Canadian Brooke Henderson begins her pursuit of a 13th career LPGA title - and second CP Women's Open - as the 24-year-old native of Smith Falls, Ont., plays her opening round at the Canadian Open from the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in the nation's capital. Henderson started her round on the back nine.

