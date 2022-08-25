Henderson six back in second round at CP Women's Open

Canadian Brooke Henderson is 3-under, six shots back of leader Paula Reto in her second round at the 2022 CP Women's Open.

The 24-year-old native of Smith Falls, Ont., is in pursuit of a 13th career LPGA title - and second CP Women's Open - this week at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in the nation's capital.

Henderson won the CP Women's Open in 2018 and most recently captured her second career major title earlier this season at the Evian Championship in late July.

Check out Henderson's first-round scorecard with the tracker below.