Canada's Henderson seven back in third round of CP Women's Open

Henderson on what she needs to do to win: 'If I get hot, you never know what's possible'

Canadian Brooke Henderson looks to make a run in the third round of the CP Women's Open as she trailed the leader Na Rin An (13-under) by eight strokes heading into play on Saturday.

Henderson shot 3-under on Friday to earn her a tie for 13th place at 5-under after two rounds of play.

Fellow Canadian Lorie Kane, who was playing in her 30th-career CP Women's Open, received thunderous applause from the gallery when she finished at 18 in her final appearance on Friday.

Henderson won the CP Women's Open in 2018 and most recently captured her second career major title earlier this season at the Evian Championship in late July.

Check out Henderson's third-round scorecard with the tracker below.