Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons will miss Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks because of left knee soreness.

Simmons left Brooklyn's loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday with the injury and did not return. He played just under 20 minutes, collecting zero points, seven assists and one rebound.

Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is expected to be out vs. the Knicks today (ABC, 5:30 PM ET), sources tell ESPN. Simmons left the Nets' loss to Detroit on Thursday night with that knee soreness. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2023

The Melbourne native is averaging 7.4 points on 56.6 per cent shooting to go along with 6.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 37 games this season.

Brooklyn enters their crosstown showdown with the Knicks at 29-19, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.