Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will miss the NBA's All-Star Game in Utah due to an MCL sprain, according to TNT's Chris Haynes.

Durant hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to the injury.

The 34-year-old is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 39 games with the Nets in 2022-23, his third year with the franchise.

Durant was named an All-Star for the 13th time in his career last month.