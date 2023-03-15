The Buffalo Bills are signing former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty to a two-year deal worth $13.5M, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Former #Saints WR/PR Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two year, $13.5 million max deal with the #Bills, per me and @TomPelissero. He gets a $9.5 million base and $5 million fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Rapoport adds that the Baltimore, M.D., native will earn $9.5M base and $5M fully guaranteed.

The 25-year-old was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent four seasons in the Big Easy (2019-22), earning Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honours in his rookie season, when he fielded a combined 60 returns for 982 yards and a touchdown.

A product of Assumption University, Harty played in four games for the Saints in 2022, catching a pair of passes for 13 yards and returned six kick returns for 137 yards.