George Springer is one at bat away from sharing in an unfortunate Toronto Blue Jays record for consecutive at-bats without a hit.

Springer went without a hit in four at-bats Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, extending his futility streak to 34 straight plate appearances.

The franchise record is currently held by Springer's teammate Danny Jansen and former Blue Jay Ed Sprague. Jansen went 35 at-bats without a hit in 2021, while Sprague went the same number of appearances in 1994.

Springer has just one hit in his last 43 at-bats, having last recorded a hit on July 22 against the Seattle Mariners. In eight games since, he's reached base three times on walks/hit by pitch, managing to score two runs.

Worst batting average in an 11-game span of a season (with a minimum of 40 AB):

.000- Cookie Rojas (1975)

.000- Luis Aparicio (1971)

.022- Willy Taveras ('09)

.022- Tony Bernazard ('84)

.023- #BlueJays George Springer (2023 via going 1 for his last 43)

.023- Virgil Stallcup ('48) pic.twitter.com/EqIBHPgtsy — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 2, 2023

Springer's slump has seen him moved out of the leadoff spot in the lineup, a position he's spent most of his career in.

Second all-time in leadoff home runs hit in MLB history, Springer was bumped down the lineup last week ahead of the Blue Jays opening game of a series against the Los Angeles Angels.

“We’ll figure it out,” Springer said of being moved down to fifth. “I’m here for the team and I’ll figure it out.

"I’ve had a tough couple of games but it’s not the end of the world.”

“I think we can all say we’re trying to score more consistently,” manager John Schneider added of the decision. “It wasn’t something reactionary. We’ve been thinking about how we can be more efficient.”

Springer hit fourth Tuesday against the Orioles, marking the third different spot he's hit from during his current slump.



Springer well away from MLB hitless record

The 33-year-old still has plenty of time to find his swing before challenging the MLB record for at-bats without a hit.

Former Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis still owns that record for his infamous drought that saw him go 54 plate appearances without a hit, a streak that extended over two seasons.

Davis' futility stretch started in September 2018 and continued into the 2019 season before he got a hit on April 13.

Prior to Davis, the record was owned by Eugenio Vélez, who began his streak of 46 at-bats with the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and ended it with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2011.