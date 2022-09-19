Sonny Milano is joining the Calgary Flames on a professional tryout basis, the team announced on Monday.

Milano, 26, spent parts of the past three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. He appeared in 66 games for the team last season, scoring a career-high 14 goals and adding 20 assists.

#Flames Roster Update: Forward Sonny Milano has been signed to a PTO. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 19, 2022

A native of Massapequa, NY, Milano was originally taken with the 16th overall selection of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets out of the United States National Team Development Program.

He's appeared in 197 NHL games over seven seasons with the Blue Jackets and Ducks, scoring 36 goals and 45 assists.

Milano was a member of the Cleveland Monsters team that won the American Hockey League championship, the Calder Cup, in 2016.

Internationally, Milano has represented the United States on a number of occasions, including as part of the team that claimed bronze at the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Denmark.



New faces in Calgary

Milano is the latest addition to a Flames team that has seen some significant roster turnover in the offseason.

Johnny Gaudreau signed as a free agent with the Blue Jackets, while Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan left in trades to the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens, respectively.

Coming to the Flames are forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenceman Mackenzie Weegar in the deal with the Panthers and Stanley Cup-winning forward Nazem Kadri joined the team as a free agent from the Colorado Avalanche on a seven-year deal.