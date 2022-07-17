Smith captures Claret Jug for first Major win at The Open

Cameron Smith is a major champion for the first time.

The 28-year-old Aussie captured the Claret Jug at the 150th Open Championship, shooting 20-under for the tournament, after an incredible 64 in Sunday's final round from the historic Old Course at St. Andrews, highlighted by nailing six birdies in the back nine.

Cameron Young finished second at 19-under while Rory McIlroy was third at 18-under.