Winger Jayden Nelson has officially joined Norwegian side Rosenberg, Toronto FC announced on Wednesday.

Details of the sale of the 20-year-old Brampton, Ont. native were not released.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Jayden and see his progress here at his hometown club,” TFC sporting director and head coach Bob Bradley said in a statement. “We knew Jayden always had the ambition to play in Europe, and when the right opportunity presented itself, we worked diligently with the player to secure the move. Jayden joined us as a Homegrown Player, and we are excited for him to take the next step in his professional journey.”

Nelson joined the TFC academy at 14 and made his senior debut in 2020. He became a regular for the Reds in 2022, making 31 league appearances.

Internationally, Nelson represented Canada at various youth levels before receiving his first senior cap in 2020. He has a goal in four appearances with the CanMNT.

Rosenborg are the record 26-time Norwegian champions. Among those who have previously suited up for the club include Niklas Bendtner, John Carew and Morten Gamst Pedersen.